VIDEO: Police officer faces down wrong-way driver on I-71, praised for courage

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A Blue Ash police officer on Monday committed to stopping a wrong-way driver on Interstate 71 by ramming into her, if necessary. Now that officer is being commended for his courage.
The driver, 25-year-old Kelsey Peterson, got onto I-71 North near Sycamore Township around 9:15 a.m.
According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, she made it a mile on the interstate, splitting traffic and making cars swerve past her on either side. She barely missed a head-on collision with an OSP trooper and did cause one crash, which was nonfatal.
Blue Ash Police Sgt. Mike Jackson raced to help. When he spotted Peterson, he says he flashed his lights and sounded his siren. Then he set his vehicle on a collision path with hers in the interstate’s fast lane.
“I thought she was going to hit me,” Jackson said. “I was coming down... She was careening everywhere and, like, moving over. (...) I was like, man, this is going to hurt.”
Dash cam video shows Peterson slow as she approaches Jackson.
“I can see her face and see, she is just not there,” he explained.
Finally Peterson stops before hitting the officer, and Jackson pulls up to her.
Body camera footage shows cans scattered throughout Peterson’s car. Jackson asks if she is ok, and she shakes her head. At one point he comments on the strong smell of alcohool.
Peterson was arrested for OVI and driving on a suspended license. She also faces charges of driving the wrong way and causing a crash. But it could have been much worse without Jackson’s actions.
On Wednesday, the Blue Ash Police Department awarded him for his actions. The police chief gave him a commendation for courage.
Peterson’s bond was set at 10 percent of $1,000. She was released on her own recognizance following a hearing on Tuesday.
