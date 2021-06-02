Ohio’s 4th Vax-a-Million scholarship winner is from Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The fourth winner of Ohio’s Vax-a-Million scholarship sweepstakes is from Cincinnati.

Sean Horning, 17, won the fourth student full-ride scholarship including four years tuition, books, and room and board at an Ohio public university or college.

Horning will turn 18 on June 19.

He is a graduate of Colerain High School, where he played hockey and baseball.

Fran and I enjoyed talking with Ohio's newest #OhioVaxAMillion winners tonight! Sean Horning from Cincinnati won a college scholarship, and Suzanne Ward of Findlay won $1 million. We're grateful to them and every other Ohioan who has been vaccinated. https://t.co/Svppf9uA8O pic.twitter.com/Nj1zqDEtKu — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 17, 2021

Suzanne Ward from Findlay in Hancock County won the fourth $1 million prize.

Meet our newest Vax-A-Million winner - Suzanne of Findlay! Congrats Suzanne, and thanks for getting vaccinated! pic.twitter.com/lZa79zlC5d — Mike DeWine (@MikeDeWine) June 16, 2021

The first Vax-a-Million winner was Greater Cincinnati resident Abbigail Bugenske.

The second was a Toledo man who said it was the Vax-a-Million contest itself that motivated him to get vaccinated.

The third was a Central Ohio resident.

Just one drawing remains after Wednesday night. The final announcement will take place on June 23.

The entry deadline for the final drawing is June 20, 2021 at 11:59:59 p.m.

“With one Ohio Vax-a-Million drawing remaining, I urge Ohioans who have yet to get the COVID-19 vaccine to get vaccinated and continue Ohio’s progress moving beyond this pandemic,” said Gov. Mike DeWine.

3,428,514 Ohioans entered the drawing to win the $1 million prize, and 150,187 Ohioans ages 12 to 17 entered the drawing for a college scholarship, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The number of entries in both groups increased from the previous week, with 66,311 additional adult entries and 6,583 additional student entries.

To register for the Vax-a-Million drawing, click here, or call 833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).

Here are the eligibility requirements for the vaccine sweepstakes:

You must be at least 12 years old

Must be a living citizen of the United States and a permanent resident of the State of Ohio.

Cannot be incarcerated (in prison or jail) for a felony conviction under the laws of this state, another state, or the United States.

Must not be an employee or officer of the Ohio Lottery Commission, the Ohio Department of Health, or the Ohio Governor’s Office, or any blood relative or spouse of such an employee or officer living as a member of the employee’s or officer’s household.

Must have received at least the first COVID-19 vaccination if receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose if receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine before the drawing date.

Officials say that winners will be removed from the list to win in the following week’s drawing. Winners will have to provide vaccination records.

If you did not opt-in for the first two drawings, you can still enter ahead of the other drawings.

