DeWine introduces latest winners of Vax-a-Million sweepstakes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Gov. Mike DeWine introduced the latest winners of Ohio’s Vax-a-Million sweepstakes and provided updates on COVID-19 restrictions during a press conference Thursday.

One of the winners, Sean Horning, is a recent Colerain High School graduate from Cincinnati.

The 17-year-old won the fourth student full-ride scholarship, including four years tuition, books, and room and board at an Ohio public university or college.

Horning says he was leaving baseball practice when his dad called him to tell him the good news, he says he thought it was a prank at first, but he called the governor to confirm before it felt real.

This is Sean Horning. He says he is so excited and relieved about winning the Vax-A-Million college scholarship. He just graduated from Colerain HS. Sean’s family says he was going to take a year off to work and save money but now he doesn’t have to. @FOX19 @GovMikeDeWine pic.twitter.com/quPpxhfcPg — Courtney King (@Fox19CourtKing) June 17, 2021

He says his mother was jumping up and down and crying; she said during the press conference, “It’s a blessing to have this opportunity for my son, and this is what I was hoping for.”

The governor also announced Ohio’s State of Emergency will be ending Friday. However, he encourages citizens to stay vigilant due to varients and possible resurgence, “people who are not vaccinated still run a significant risk.”

He also announced that regulations at nursing homes and assisted living will be lifted. The only regulation that remains is unvaccinated employees will continue to be tested for COVID-19.

Fran and I enjoyed talking with Ohio's newest #OhioVaxAMillion winners tonight! Sean Horning from Cincinnati won a college scholarship, and Suzanne Ward of Findlay won $1 million. We're grateful to them and every other Ohioan who has been vaccinated. https://t.co/Svppf9uA8O pic.twitter.com/Nj1zqDEtKu — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) June 17, 2021

Suzanne Ward from Findlay in Hancock County won the fourth $1 million prize.

Ward says she ignored two of the governor’s calls because she doesn’t answer calls from unknown numbers and didn’t believe till someone showed up at her door from DeWine’s office.

She is a business professor and will be going to an accountant and financial planner to decide what to do with the money.

Meet our newest Vax-A-Million winner - Suzanne of Findlay! Congrats Suzanne, and thanks for getting vaccinated! pic.twitter.com/lZa79zlC5d — Mike DeWine (@MikeDeWine) June 16, 2021

The first Vax-a-Million winner was Greater Cincinnati resident Abbigail Bugenske.

The second was a Toledo man who said the Vax-a-Million contest prompted him to get vaccinated.

The third was a Central Ohio resident.

Just one drawing remains.

It will be next week, on Wednesday, June 23.

