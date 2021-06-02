Contests
DeWine introduces latest winners of Vax-a-Million sweepstakes

Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to appear at a news conference Thursday with the latest winners of...
Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to appear at a news conference Thursday with the latest winners of Ohio’s Vax-a-Million sweepstakes.(Ohio Lottery)
By Maggy Mcdonel
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - Gov. Mike DeWine introduced the latest winners of Ohio’s Vax-a-Million sweepstakes and provided updates on COVID-19 restrictions during a press conference Thursday.

One of the winners, Sean Horning, is a recent Colerain High School graduate from Cincinnati.

The 17-year-old won the fourth student full-ride scholarship, including four years tuition, books, and room and board at an Ohio public university or college.

Horning says he was leaving baseball practice when his dad called him to tell him the good news, he says he thought it was a prank at first, but he called the governor to confirm before it felt real.

He says his mother was jumping up and down and crying; she said during the press conference, “It’s a blessing to have this opportunity for my son, and this is what I was hoping for.”

The governor also announced Ohio’s State of Emergency will be ending Friday. However, he encourages citizens to stay vigilant due to varients and possible resurgence, “people who are not vaccinated still run a significant risk.”

Gov. DeWine to lift COVID-19 State of Emergency Friday

He also announced that regulations at nursing homes and assisted living will be lifted. The only regulation that remains is unvaccinated employees will continue to be tested for COVID-19.

Suzanne Ward from Findlay in Hancock County won the fourth $1 million prize.

Ward says she ignored two of the governor’s calls because she doesn’t answer calls from unknown numbers and didn’t believe till someone showed up at her door from DeWine’s office.

She is a business professor and will be going to an accountant and financial planner to decide what to do with the money.

The first Vax-a-Million winner was Greater Cincinnati resident Abbigail Bugenske.

The second was a Toledo man who said the Vax-a-Million contest prompted him to get vaccinated.

The third was a Central Ohio resident.

Just one drawing remains.

It will be next week, on Wednesday, June 23.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

