What time, how to watch Ohio’s Vax-a-Million drawing

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The second winners of Ohio’s Vax-a-Million drawing will be announced Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
There will be three more drawings for the $1 million or full-ride scholarship to any Ohio college after Wednesday’s announcement.
Winners will be announced every Wednesday with the final being on June 23.
To register for the Vax-a-Million drawing, click here, or call 833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).
Here are the eligibility requirements for the vaccine sweepstakes:
- You must be at least 12 years old
- Must be a living citizen of the United States and a permanent resident of the State of Ohio.
- Cannot be incarcerated (in prison or jail) for a felony conviction under the laws of this state, another state, or the United States.
- Must not be an employee or officer of the Ohio Lottery Commission, the Ohio Department of Health, or the Ohio Governor’s Office, or any blood relative or spouse of such an employee or officer living as a member of the employee’s or officer’s household.
- Must have received at least the first COVID-19 vaccination if receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose if receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine before the drawing date.
Officials say that winners will be removed from the list to win in the following week’s drawing. Winners will have to provide vaccination records.
If you did not opt-in for the first two drawings, you can still enter ahead of the other drawings.
Those who are eligible for the next drawing have until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, June 6 to register.
Abbigail Bugenske, 22, of Silverton, was the inaugural winner of the $1 million prize. Joseph Costello, 14, of Englewood, won a four-year scholarship to a state university or college in the first drawing.
