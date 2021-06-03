1 critically injured in Harrison Ave crash, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is hospitalized with critical injuries sustained in a crash on Harrison Avenue in Westwood early Thursday evening.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Montana and Harrison avenues shortly before 4:40 p.m.

Three vehicles were involved, according to Cincinnati police.

Police have not yet said what caused the crash.

The crash caused minor damage to the Ivory House restaurant on Harrison Avenue. The restaurant remains open despite the crash, according to the restaurant’s owner.

Police say drugs and alcohol are unknown as factors at this time.

