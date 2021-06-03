Contests
1 critically injured in Harrison Ave crash, police say

A multi-vehicle crash on Harrison Avenue in Westwood.
A multi-vehicle crash on Harrison Avenue in Westwood.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is hospitalized with critical injuries sustained in a crash on Harrison Avenue in Westwood early Thursday evening.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Montana and Harrison avenues shortly before 4:40 p.m.

Three vehicles were involved, according to Cincinnati police.

>> Safety concerns mount for crash-prone stretch of Harrison Avenue

Police have not yet said what caused the crash.

The crash caused minor damage to the Ivory House restaurant on Harrison Avenue. The restaurant remains open despite the crash, according to the restaurant’s owner.

>> Westwood business severely damaged by car crash, 2nd time this year

Police say drugs and alcohol are unknown as factors at this time.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

