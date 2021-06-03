16 illegal gambling machines seized from Miami Township gas station

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio Investigative Unit raided a Marathon station as part of an illegal gambling investigation.

According to Chief Adam Johnson, they got complaints about the machines six months ago from Miami Township police and citizens.

From there, the Ohio Investigative Unit conducted a four-month investigation leading up to the search warrant and seizure.

Sixteen illegal slot machines were seized from the gas station at SR 131 and Buckwheat Road.

Johnson said the machines would pay out cash and gift cards.

According to the chief, the Marathon station could lose its lottery license and its liquor license is in jeopardy.

The owner could face criminal charges.

