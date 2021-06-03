200+ HUD housing vouchers awarded to Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Help is on the way for Hamilton County residents who are homeless or on the verge of becoming homeless.

Cincinnati Metropolitan Housing Authority officials announced on Wednesday CMHA had been awarded 241 new emergency housing vouchers thanks to the US Department of Housing and Urban Development. More than $1 million of CARES Act money will be used to help people in the county find an affordable place to live.

“The great things about these vouchers,” said CMHA CEO Gregory Johnson, “is they’re coming out at a perfect time, where, across the country, everyone is experiencing some type of difficulty as we’re coming out of the pandemic.”

Johnson hopes the vouchers will provide a pathway to permanent housing, as these particular vouchers are less restrictive. It’s something Johnson has never seen in his 20-plus year career.

“I really really think that the purpose of what the federal government and HUD is saying is, help people right where they are,” he said. “And the only way to help them right where they are is, relax some of the rules and regulations, and then see if that will get people back in the mainstream.”

People need to meet one of four requirements. They must be:

A resident of an emergency shelter or living on the street;

At risk of entering a shelter or being on the street, fleeing or attempting to flee;

A victim of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault or human trafficking; or

Recently on the street or in a shelter with a high risk of housing instability.

Robert Smith is an Avondale landlord who has been accepting vouchers for more than three years. He says the program has been helpful to his qualifying tenants, especially during the pandemic, when some were faced with a choice between paying for food and paying rent.

“I’m super excited,” Smith said, “because it’s an opportunity to serve our community and allow more people to get more housing.”

Kevin Finn with Strategies for Ending Homelessness is helping CMHA find those qualifying tenants for this round of new vouchers. He says they’ll tap into a different group who don’t normally qualify.

Finn says 6,100 people were on the street or in a shelter in Hamilton County in 2020. That doesn’t include those who stayed with a friend or relative. Finn says the 241 vouchers are a start.

