Boy, 10, shot after man returns paintball fire with real gunfire

Opa-locka police say 26-year-old Michael Williams agreed to his son’s request to drive by the...
Opa-locka police say 26-year-old Michael Williams agreed to his son’s request to drive by the home Sunday night and let his son fire his paintball gun.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MIAMI (AP) — Thinking his home was under attack, a Florida homeowner says he shot and wounded a 10-year-old whose father had driven him to participate in a drive-by shooting with a paintball gun.

Opa-locka police say 26-year-old Michael Williams agreed to his son’s request to drive by the home Sunday night and let his son fire his paintball gun.

According to a police report, the homeowner mistook it for gunfire and fired back.

The child was further injured in the confusion and run over by the van.

Williams is charged with child neglect with great bodily harm.

It’s unclear if he has retained an attorney who could comment on the charge.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

