Boy ordered in custody after shooting at deputies with girl

By MIKE SCHNEIDER and FREIDA FRISARO
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A judge has ordered a 12-year-old boy to be held for 21 days at a secure detention facility pending a hearing later this month.

During a virtual hearing, Judge Michael Orfinger told the boy that he was facing charges of attempted first degree murder of a law enforcement officer and armed burglary of a dwelling.

The judge appointed a public defender for the boy, who remained silent.

The boy and a 14-year-old girl are accused of breaking into a house where they allegedly found guns and ammunition and fired at deputies in a standoff that ended only when deputies shot and wounded one of the teens.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

