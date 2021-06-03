Contests
Cameo nightclub owner hid $100K from IRS in year of shooting, feds say

According to the DOJ, Julian Rogers used money from his business to pay off his Porsche and make gambling payments.
Julian Rogers
Julian Rogers(Meg Vogel/The Enquirer)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The former owner of Cameo nightclub, where a mass shooting occurred in 2017, pleaded guilty on Thursday in US District Court to federal firearms and tax crimes, according to acting US Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Vipal Patel.

Julian Rogers, 45, was a one-time prolific nightclub owner and concert promoter in Cincinnati. He filed for bankruptcy in December 2017 in the wake of the Cameo mass shooting, which resulted in two gross negligence lawsuits.

Rogers on Thursday admitted to underreporting his 2017 income by at least $100,000, according to the DOJ. He also admitted to illegal possession of firearms after previously being convicted of a felony.

Rogers’ reported 2017 taxable income of $90,000 fell at least $105,108.92 short of his actual income that year, causing a tax loss of nearly $36,000, according to the DOJ.

The same year, Rogers withdrew money from his business bank accounts and spent it on purchases for himself, including payments on a Porsche and gambling expenses at a casino, the DOJ says.

A search of Rogers’ residents yielded two handguns in October 2018, two months after federal agents told him that he was prohibited from possessing any guns as a convicted felon.

Felony firearm possession carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, and income tax falsification carries a prison sentence of up to three years.

What happened at Cameo Nightclub?

The shooting at Cameo, formerly located near Lunken Airport, happened on March 26, 2017. Hundreds were present at the time. One person died, and 16 were injured.

At least 15 people were shot at a nightclub in Cincinnati, Ohio early Sunday morning, according...
At least 15 people were shot at a nightclub in Cincinnati, Ohio early Sunday morning, according to Cincinnati Police. At least one person is dead. The shooting took place at Cameo Night Club. WCPO photo.(KOLO)

One of the suspects would later die as well. The other suspect pleaded guilty in 2018.

>> Cameo nightclub shooter: ‘I am remorseful’

The club was supposed to be checking patrons for weapons. However, at least three different guns made it inside, according to police.

Cameo had a prior history of gun violence, including a shooting inside the club on New Year’s Day 2015 and a shooting in the parking lot in September of the same year.

Police had been called to the club upwards of 100 times since the beginning of 2016, city documents show.

Club manager Julian Rodgers turned his liquor permit over to authorities on the day after the shooting. He also released a statement rejecting claims that people paid to get into the club without being checked.

The club permanently shut down March 31, 2017.

Two negligence lawsuits were filed against Rogers and the club in the shooting’s aftermath, one from the estate of the deceased victim, another from eight injured survivors.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

