Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

CDC considers changes in mask guidelines for kids in school

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Will kids wear face masks when they return to in-person learning in the fall?

That’s a big question for parents and school staff members.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is signaling it may lift that recommendation over the summer.

As of now, the agency recommends students wear masks in classroom settings.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Thursday on “Good Morning America” that vaccination rates among children could change that.

According to Walensky, her agency is reviewing both COVID infection and vaccination rates.

Vaccines are currently approved by the Food and Drug Administration for children as young as 12.

Walensky said she believes the guidance to wear masks in schools will be lifted before classes resume in the fall.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three law enforcement agencies are on scene at a mass shooting at a “celebration of life” party...
DeWine: 2 in custody after mass shooting at ‘celebration of life’ hospitalizes 6
Jonathan Carlyle, Ohio's second Vax-a-Million winner
‘I’m still dreaming:’ Toledo man is Ohio’s second Vax-a-Million winner
Jordan Brown
Update: Police ID Avondale homicide victim
Store clerk shot during aggravated robbery at BP
BP employee shot during aggravated robbery late Tuesday

Latest News

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with a Dragon 2 spacecraft lifts off on pad 39A at the Kennedy Space...
SpaceX launches tiny critters, solar panels to space station
A total of 16 machines were seized.
16 illegal gambling machines seized from Miami Township gas station
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with a Dragon 2 spacecraft lifts off on pad 39A at the Kennedy Space...
Cargo launched to space station
President Joe Biden is trying to break a logjam with Republicans on how to pay for...
Biden offers tax deal to Republicans in infrastructure talks
The federal eviction moratorium deadline is looming at the end of June.
Clock ticks on eviction moratorium