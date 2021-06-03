Cincinnati Zoo’s Kanga’ Klimb Aerial Adventure Course opens Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Customers will have a new way to experience the kangaroos at Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden with the opening of the Dornette Kanga’ Klimb Aerial Adventure Course on Friday.
Kanga’ Klimb in Roo Valley takes customers above the kangaroos with 58 different elements and challenges.
Activities range from an easy stroll to tougher challenges focused on balance and climbing skills. Parts of the course are ADA accessible, according to the Zoo.
Some of the obstacles include swinging logs, plank walk, tight rope, and more.
Kanga’ Klimb has been ready for a year now, but as Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard explains, COVID prevented it from opening to the public.
“We’ve been waiting a long time for this day,” said Maynard. “The course was actually completed last summer, but we couldn’t open it due to COVID-related staffing issues and restrictions. Visitors and employees have been eager to get on it. I tried it earlier this week and had a blast.”
Tickets are $16 for Zoo members and $19 for non-members.
Tickets can be bought at the Kanga’ Klimb entrance across from Hops Craft Beer Garden by Paycor and Cincinnati Flying Pig Marathon.
The Zoo says Kanga’ Klimb participants must be at least four years old and cannot weigh more than 250 pounds.
As of Wednesday, the Zoo lifted its mask-wearing requirements for fully vaccinated guests and employees.
Unvaccinated guests should continue to wear masks, Zoo officials said.
Masks will only be required in some close human-animal contact areas.
