Coney Island opens Monday: Here’s what’s new

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Coney Island’s 2021 season begins Monday.

The opening, originally set for May 29, was delayed due to a leak in a water main in the Sunlite Pool area.

The issue has been repaired, park officials announced last week.

New attractions include Coney Island’s Challenge Zone, the largest Aquaglide pool obstacle course in the nation, and Action Alley.

Challenge Zone is a massive floating obstacle course with more than 150 feet of climbing obstacles, monkey bars, balance beams and more.

The Challenge Zone will be the largest Aquaglide pool obstacle course in the country.

Action Alley will include fun and games for all ages, including a Jump Pad, Battle Cones, Connect 4 Basketball, Foam Parties, a Gaga Pit and arts and crafts.

Action Alley will be open daily 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

It’s included with a Sunlite Water Adventure admission or season pass.

Coney Island tickets are available here: coneyislandpark.com.

All tickets purchased for the dates Coney Island was temporarily closed will be honored on any public operating day this season.

The park is continuing to implement enhanced sanitation practices and guest policies based on the most up-to-date state and local recommendations and guidelines.

For a complete listing of Coney Island’s policies and procedures, visit https://coneyislandpark.com/plan-your-visit/faqs-and-policies/.

