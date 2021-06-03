Coney Island sets new opening day after leak kept it closed

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Coney Island’s 2021 season will begin Monday, June 7.
The opening, originally scheduled for Saturday, May 29, was delayed due to a leak in a water main in the Sunlite Pool area.
The issue has been repaired, park officials announced Thursday.
“Coney Island is excited to welcome guests for a 2021 season filled with new attractions and family favorites. We thank everyone for their patience as we worked to ensure a safe and top-notch experience in the Sunlite Water Adventure Area,” said Rob Schutter, president of Coney Island.
New attractions for the 2021 season will include Coney Island’s Challenge Zone, the largest Aquaglide pool obstacle course in the nation - and Action Alley.
Challenge Zone is a massive floating obstacle course with more than 150 feet of climbing obstacles, monkey bars, balance beams and more. The Challenge Zone will be the largest Aquaglide pool obstacle course in the United States.
Action Alley will include fun and games for all ages, including a Jump Pad, Battle Cones, Connect 4 Basketball, Foam Parties, a Gaga Pit and arts and crafts. Action Alley will be open daily 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. each day during the Coney Island 2021 season – and is included with a Sunlite Water Adventure admission or season pass.
Coney Island tickets are available at coneyislandpark.com.
All tickets purchased for the dates that Coney Island was temporarily closed will be honored on any public operating day throughout the 2021 season.
The park is continuing to implement enhanced sanitation practices and guest policies based on the most up-to-date state and local recommendations and guidelines.
For a complete listing of Coney Island’s policies and procedures, visit https://coneyislandpark.com/plan-your-visit/faqs-and-policies/.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.