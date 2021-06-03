Crashes close SB I-75 past Norwood Lateral, EB I-275 ramp to SB I-75

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The morning commute is off to a very rough and wet start Thursday.
Crashes are impacting two major highways and causing lengthy delays.
Southbound Interstate 75 is shut down past the Norwood Lateral due to a crash involving an overturned semi tractor-trailer, according to Cincinnati police.
The highway likely will be closed through the morning commute.
Detour onto the eastbound lanes of the Norwood Lateral to southbound I-71.
The crash was reported about 5:40 a.m.
Fire crews extricated the trapped semi driver from his cab. He was conscious and talking to to them, they said.
Further north, a crash is blocking the ramp from EB I-275 to SB I-75.
This is at the border of Sharonville and Springdale in northern Hamilton County, dispatchers say.
It’s not clear when that ramp will reopen.
If you need to go Downtown, best to just stay on EB I-275 to SB I-71.
If you need to reach the west side of Hamilton County or the city of Cincinnati near the I-75 corridor, detour off EB I-275 onto the Ohio 747.
Take Ohio 747 south to eastbound Kemper Road to southbound Chester Road, and then turn east onto Sharon Road to reach SB I-75.
However, expect delays with SB I-75 closed past the Norwood Lateral.
You’ll want to veer off the Paddock Road exit to Vine Street, which you can take clear into downtown Cincinnati or go to Mitchell Avenue to return to SB I-75.
Besides SB I-71, another detour for drivers - particularly from the northwestern Cincinnati suburbs - is WB I-275 to I-74 in western Hamilton County to SB I-75.
