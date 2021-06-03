Deputies respond to shooting in NKY

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Verona Thursday morning.
Dispatchers received a 911 call from someone in a vehicle with a shooting victim on Verona Mudlick Road about 8:30 a.m., Lt. Phil Ridgell said.
Dispatchers guided the vehicle to a nearby Shell gas station off Verona Mudlick Road to meet first responders.
One person with gunshot wounds is going to a hospital, Ridgell said.
