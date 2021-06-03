Deputies respond to shooting in NKY

Deputies respond to shooting in NKY
The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Verona Thursday morning. (Source: WBRC)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | June 3, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT - Updated June 3 at 9:24 AM

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Verona Thursday morning.

Dispatchers received a 911 call from someone in a vehicle with a shooting victim on Verona Mudlick Road about 8:30 a.m., Lt. Phil Ridgell said.

Dispatchers guided the vehicle to a nearby Shell gas station off Verona Mudlick Road to meet first responders.

One person with gunshot wounds is going to a hospital, Ridgell said.

FOX19 NOW is headed to the scene and will update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.