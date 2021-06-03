WATCH LIVE: DeWine to hold news conference with Ohio’s second Vax-a-Million winners

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a 10 a.m. news conference Thursday with the second winners of Ohio’s Vax-a-Million drawing.
Jonathan Carlyle from Toledo in Lucas County won the second $1 million prize Wednesday night.
Zoie Vincent from Mayfield Village in Cuyahoga County won the second student full-ride scholarship. It includes tuition for four years, all books and room and board at an Ohio public university or college.
One of the winners, Carlyle, told our sister station in Toledo, WTVG, the Vax-a-Million contest motivated him to get vaccinated.
He also said he initially missed the governor’s phone call.
“I was checking out from work,” said Carlyle, who works as a delivery driver for Amazon. “So I had to call him back. It’s overwhelming. I don’t know what to do. I’m still dreaming. I got a lot of bills to pay. So that’s the first thing that’s gong to happen.”
There will be three more drawings for the $1 million or full-ride scholarship to any Ohio college.
Winners will be announced every Wednesday with the final one being June 23.
To register for the Vax-a-Million drawing, click here, or call 833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634).
Eligibility requirements:
- You must be at least 12 years old
- Must be a living citizen of the United States and a permanent resident of the State of Ohio.
- Cannot be incarcerated (in prison or jail) for a felony conviction under the laws of this state, another state, or the United States.
- Must not be an employee or officer of the Ohio Lottery Commission, the Ohio Department of Health, or the Ohio Governor’s Office, or any blood relative or spouse of such an employee or officer living as a member of the employee’s or officer’s household.
- Must have received at least the first COVID-19 vaccination if receiving the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose if receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine before the drawing date.
Winners will have to provide vaccination records.
If you did not opt-in for the first two drawings, you can still enter ahead of the other drawings.
Those who are eligible for the next drawing have until 11:59 p.m. this Sunday, June 6 to register.
Abbigail Bugenske, 22, of Silverton, was the inaugural winner of the $1 million prize.
Joseph Costello, 14, of Englewood, won a four-year scholarship to a state university or college in the first drawing.
