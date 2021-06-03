Diocese of Covington lifts dispensation of mass

COVINGTON, Ky. (FOX19) - The Diocese of Covington Bishop Roger Foys announced he is lifting the dispensation of Sunday Mass and holy days of obligation beginning Saturday, June 12.
“Since for all practical purposes almost all restrictions have been lifted by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) as well as by the Commonwealth of Kentucky, it is time that we as Catholics ‘get back to normal’ and once again make Sunday Mass a regular part of our lives,” Bishop Foys said in a letter.
Foys said that the restrictions brought on by the pandemic have given a greater appreciation for people and things that were once taken for granted.
“Coming together for the celebration of the Eucharist is one of the priorities that we have all, hopefully, come to appreciate and value and desire even more than ever before,” he said.
