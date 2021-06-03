Dry weather for the weekend and warmer too

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After another wet day at times, most of us measured between a quarter and a half inch of rain. Showers and thunderstorms will continue through the late afternoon hours and taper off by sunset. Tonight fog will develop in spots with a low of 58.

Expect dry weather Friday as skies clear into the afternoon with highs in the low 80s.

This weekend looks picture perfect! We will see lots of sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 80s. The summer-like weather continues next week but that means more humidity and daily storm chances. We do not expect severe weather or widespread storms but be weather aware through the week as any storm could produce dangerous lightning. Highs next week will remain in the mid 80s which is slightly above normal for this time of year.

