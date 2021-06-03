Contests
Advertisement

ISP: Trooper charged for striking K-9 in training session

By Keaton Eberly
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A state trooper is facing charges after authorities say he struck his police K-9 during a training session earlier this year.

According to Indiana State Police, the incident occurred in Jasper back on March 17.

ISP officials say Trooper Dustan Rubenacker, 29, is charged with striking a law enforcement animal, which is considered a Class A misdemeanor.

Trooper Dustan Rubenacker
Trooper Dustan Rubenacker(ISP Sgt. Todd Ringle)

According to a press release, several ISP K-9 teams were present when the alleged incident took place.

Officials say Rubenacker and his K-9, Odin, were participating in an exercise and Odin was not properly focusing on the correct target, which is when the state trooper used unreasonable discipline toward Odin.

ISP tells 14 News the incident resulted in Odin suffering a serious fracture to his right rear leg.

State troopers say it’s unknown at this time whether Odin will return to work.

Odin is a five-year-old Belgian Malinois and has been a member of the Indiana State Police for approximately four years.

Rubenacker is a six-year veteran of the Indiana State Police. He’s currently on administrative leave with pay and was issued a summons to appear in Dubois Circuit Court on July 6 at 10:30 a.m.

ISP tells 14 News the Dubois County Prosecutor’s Office made the call to issue the summons to appear, rather than issue a warrant for Rubenacker’s arrest.

An internal investigation is ongoing.

