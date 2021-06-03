Jackknifed semi closes I-471 ramp to Columbia Parkway

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A jackknifed semi tractor-trailer is blocking the ramp from Interstate 471 to Columbia Parkway, Cincinnati police say.

Expect lengthy delays, especially on the right side of the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge (Big Mac Bridge) across the Ohio River.

It’s not clear when the ramp will reopen.

The crash was reported just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

