Jackknifed semi closes I-471 ramp to SB I-71/U.S. 50

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A jackknifed semi tractor-trailer is blocking the ramp from northbound Interstate 471 to southbound I-71/U.S. 50 (Columbia Parkway), Cincinnati police say.
Expect lengthy delays, especially on the right side of the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge (Big Mac Bridge) across the Ohio River.
It’s not clear when the ramp will reopen.
The crash was reported just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Detour off NB I-471 onto the exits for downtown Cincinnati on Sixth Street and follow to Broadway Street, turn north and then take Reading Road to reach northbound I-71.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.