Man killed, another under arrest in NKY shooting

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A man is dead, and another is under arrest in a shooting in northern Kentucky Thursday morning.
Dispatchers received a 911 call from someone in a vehicle with a shooting victim on Verona Mudlick Road about 8:30 a.m., Lt. Phil Ridgell said.
Dispatchers guided the vehicle to a nearby Shell gas station off Verona Mudlick Road to meet first responders.
A man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen was pronounced dead shortly after, Ridgell said.
Detectives determined the shooting occurred in the vehicle while the two men were traveling home from Alabama.
The other man in the vehicle was arrested.
