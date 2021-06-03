More Rain & Storms Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Expect some patchy fog Thursday morning with a few chances for scattered showers or isolated thunder. This will be the case for the afternoon with hit or miss thunder or rain chances. Daytime high of 73 degrees.
The sky will clear early Friday and the weekend looks good at this point. Temperatures return to the mid 80s.
The next rain is expected Tuesday evening June 8th through Thursday evening June 10th.
Weekend afternoons will be typically humid but not oppressive. Starting Monday the “muggies” are back and each afternoon next week looks to be sultry.
With next week’s high humidity will come afternoon, pop-up thunderstorms.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.