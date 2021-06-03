Ohio Senate passes bill allowing people to possess, set off fireworks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would allow the public to possess and discharge consumer-grade fireworks.
Senate Bill 113 is headed to the Ohio House of Representatives.
Under current law, fireworks purchased in Ohio must be taken out of the state within 48 hours of purchase and can’t be set off here.
The Associated Press reports that critics of the law have noted for years that the ban is widely ignored.
Under the proposed bill, people could set off fireworks on private property on certain holidays, including:
- New Year’s Eve and Day
- Chinese New Year
- Cinco de Mayo
- Memorial Day weekend
- Juneteenth
- July 3rd, 4th and 5th
- Diwali
- Labor Day
Other firework-friendly days would occur the weekends before and after July 4 and the Saturday and Sunday before Labor Day.
The bill, if passed, allows community officials to enact a ban or restrict the discharge of fireworks on specific days.
The legislation would also create a Ohio Fire Code Rule Recommendation Committee to review changes to the state fireworks law, and impose a 4% fee on purchases of consumer fireworks, according to the AP.
