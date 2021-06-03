Ohio woman, 29, loses unborn child in US-50 crash

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 29-year-old Ohio woman lost her unborn child in a three-vehicle crash on US-50 in Clermont County on Thursday.

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. near Whitney Drive in Miami Township, according to the Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSP says 26-year-old Francis Verdin, of Williamsburg, was driving a pickup truck (a 2019 International CV15 rollback) eastward on US 50. His truck then traveled across center and hit a westbound 2004 Honda Civic driven by Sebastian Price, 30, of Bethel.

The truck continued on, OSP says, and struck a westbound 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 29-year-old Kathryn Venturella, of Felicity.

Miami Township EMS transported Venturella to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she was admitted with serious injuries, OSP says.

Due to her injuries, Venturella lost the unborn child, according to OSP.

Price reported no injuries, and OSP says Verdin suffered only minor injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected as factors, OSP says.

The crash remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

