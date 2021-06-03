Scattered showers and a few storms today

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Scattered showers or isolated thunderstorms are possible through midday and into the afternoon. We’re heading for a daytime high of 73 degrees.
The sky will finally begin to clear late Thursday night and into early Friday morning. Expect a sunny finish to the work week and a dry weekend forecast at this point. The next rain is expected Tuesday evening June 8th through Thursday evening June 10th.
Weekend afternoons will be typically humid but not oppressive. Starting on Monday the muggy conditions return making each afternoon next week feel sultry.
Along with next week’s high humidity, we’ll have a good chance for pop-up afternoon thunderstorms.
