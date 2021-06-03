Semi crash closes SB I-75 past Norwood Lateral thru morning commute, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Wet roads and crashes are causing lengthy delays your morning commute Thursday.
Southbound Interstate 75 is shut down past the Norwood Lateral due to a crash involving an overturned semi tractor-trailer, according to Cincinnati police.
The highway likely will be closed through the commute.
Drive times from I-275 in northern Hamilton County to downtown Cincinnati are running about 30 minutes. At the height of the morning rush, they were past an hour.
The crash was reported about 5:40 a.m.
Fire crews extricated the trapped semi driver from his cab. He was conscious and talking to to them, they said.
Detour onto EB Norwood Lateral to SB I-71. Or, take EB I-275 to SB I-71. You also can take WB I-275 to I-74 to return to SB I-75.
If you need to reach northern Kentucky and want to avoid the area altogether, take either EB I-275 or WB I-275 to cross the Ohio River.
With motorists using SB I-71 as a detour, lengthy delays are slowing you down there as well.
SB I-71 was down to a single lane at one point at Red Bank Road due to a crash.
All lanes are now open.
SB I-71 also is slow at Pfeiffer Road in the Blue Ash area.
Further north, a crash that was blocking the ramp from EB I-275 to SB I-75 just cleared.
A vehicle struck the guardrail earlier this morning.
No injuries were reported, but the incident blocked drivers from getting off EB I-275 onto SB I-75 for more than an hour.
