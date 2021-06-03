Semi crash closes SB I-75 past Norwood Lateral thru morning commute, police say

Semi crash closes SB I-75 past Norwood Lateral thru morning commute, police say
Southbound Interstate 75 is shut down beyond the Norwood Lateral due to a crash, Cincinnati police say. They warn this will remain blocked through the morning commute. (Source: www.ohgo.com)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | June 3, 2021 at 5:55 AM EDT - Updated June 3 at 8:17 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Wet roads and crashes are causing lengthy delays your morning commute Thursday.

Southbound Interstate 75 is shut down past the Norwood Lateral due to a crash involving an overturned semi tractor-trailer, according to Cincinnati police.

The highway likely will be closed through the commute.

Drive times from I-275 in northern Hamilton County to downtown Cincinnati are running about 30 minutes. At the height of the morning rush, they were past an hour.

The crash was reported about 5:40 a.m.

Fire crews extricated the trapped semi driver from his cab. He was conscious and talking to to them, they said.

Detour onto EB Norwood Lateral to SB I-71. Or, take EB I-275 to SB I-71. You also can take WB I-275 to I-74 to return to SB I-75.

If you need to reach northern Kentucky and want to avoid the area altogether, take either EB I-275 or WB I-275 to cross the Ohio River.

With motorists using SB I-71 as a detour, lengthy delays are slowing you down there as well.

SB I-71 was down to a single lane at one point at Red Bank Road due to a crash.

All lanes are now open.

SB I-71 also is slow at Pfeiffer Road in the Blue Ash area.

Further north, a crash that was blocking the ramp from EB I-275 to SB I-75 just cleared.

A vehicle struck the guardrail earlier this morning.

No injuries were reported, but the incident blocked drivers from getting off EB I-275 onto SB I-75 for more than an hour.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.