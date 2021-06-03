Update: Fatal crash will keep SB I-75 closed until this afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Southbound Interstate 75 will remain closed until Thursday afternoon due to a fatal semi crash past the Norwood Lateral exit earlier this morning, according to Cincinnati police and the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
The driver of the semi that overturned about 5:30 a.m. died shortly after fire crews extricated him from his cab and took him to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, coroner’s officials confirm.
“Southbound 75 will be closed till sometime this afternoon when the non-hazmat cargo can be unloaded and the tractor trailer removed from the highway,” police wrote in the latest update.
His name is not being released pending notification of next of kin, according to the coroner’s office.
Drive times from I-275 in northern Hamilton County to downtown Cincinnati are running about 30 minutes. At the height of the morning rush, they were past an hour.
Detour onto EB Norwood Lateral to SB I-71. Or, take EB I-275 to SB I-71.
You also can take WB I-275 to I-74 to return to SB I-75.
If you need to reach northern Kentucky and want to avoid the area altogether, take either EB I-275 or WB I-275 to cross the Ohio River.
With motorists using SB I-71 as a detour, lengthy delays are slowing you down there as well.
SB I-71 was down to a single lane at one point at Red Bank Road due to a crash.
All lanes are now open.
SB I-71 also is slow at Pfeiffer Road in the Blue Ash area.
Further north, a crash that was blocking the ramp from EB I-275 to SB I-75 just cleared.
A vehicle struck the guardrail earlier this morning.
No injuries were reported, but the incident blocked drivers from getting off EB I-275 onto SB I-75 for more than an hour.
FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story on air and all our digital platforms.
