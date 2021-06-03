Update: Police ID Avondale homicide victim

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 28-year-old man was gunned down in Avondale late Wednesday, Cincinnati police said.
Officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 3600 block of Vine Street at 9:16 p.m.
They said they found a man fatally shot at the scene.
Police identified him early Thursday as Jordan Brown.
The investigation remains ongoing.
We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
