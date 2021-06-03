Walmart employee fired after Black woman claims she was racially profiled

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Walmart associate has been fired by the company after a Black woman claims she was racially profiled by the employee.

Anternitia O’Neal says she went to the Walmart on Colerain Avenue for groceries on May 18.

Once she was finished shopping, O’Neal headed for the self-checkout to pay for her items.

The now-former Walmart employee approached her, and O’Neal claims the worker accused her of stealing.

According to O’Neal, she repeatedly explained she was not stealing and paid for all the items.

“I just feel that words can’t even explain how belittled they made me feel, less of a human, and that’s unfair,” said O’Neal.

Security was called, and management came over to assess the situation.

After looking at the security footage, O’Neal says management determined she did pay for all of her groceries.

The employee was let go for not following proper protocols, according to the company.

Walmart says the employee was not terminated for racial profiling since there was no way for them to determine if she was.

