Woman hospitalized in Warren County fire

A Warren County house fire sent a woman with smoke inhalation to the hospital Thursday morning.
A Warren County house fire sent a woman with smoke inhalation to the hospital Thursday morning.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:15 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HARLAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Warren County house fire sent a woman with smoke inhalation to the hospital Thursday morning.

The woman escaped from the home on Ross Leever Road in Harlan Township before fire crews arrived about 3:30 a.m., fire officials say.

The home was fully engulfed with flames through the roof at one point.

Three dogs were inside the home, but only one has been found safe so far, according to a deputy with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

