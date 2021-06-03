Woman hospitalized in Warren County fire

HARLAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Warren County house fire sent a woman with smoke inhalation to the hospital Thursday morning.

The woman escaped from the home on Ross Leever Road in Harlan Township before fire crews arrived about 3:30 a.m., fire officials say.

The home was fully engulfed with flames through the roof at one point.

Three dogs were inside the home, but only one has been found safe so far, according to a deputy with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A damage estimate was not immediately available.

