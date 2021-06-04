Babies born on National Doughnut Day receive doughnut onesie

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday is National Doughnut Day, and Christ Hospital is teaming up with Holtman’s doughnuts to give every baby born June 4 an adorable onesie.

Christ officials say each baby will receive a “You Complete Me’ onesie, and parents will receive a small box of Holtman’s doughnuts.

Baby Lucy Joy Hinckley, daughter of Jack and Sarah Hinckley in her "You Complete Me" onesie (Christ Hospital)

They say this is the latest in a line of limited-edition onesies to help make the day of a baby’s birth even more special.

