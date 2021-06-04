Babies born on National Doughnut Day receive doughnut onesie
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday is National Doughnut Day, and Christ Hospital is teaming up with Holtman’s doughnuts to give every baby born June 4 an adorable onesie.
Christ officials say each baby will receive a “You Complete Me’ onesie, and parents will receive a small box of Holtman’s doughnuts.
They say this is the latest in a line of limited-edition onesies to help make the day of a baby’s birth even more special.
