Charges dropped against man in connection with Kings Island fights

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - Assault charges have been dropped against an 18-year-old following further review of the May 22 Kings Island Fights, Mason City Prosecutors Office said.

The prosecutor reviewed the video and determined that the man was not involved in the misdemeanor assault.

Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell announced last week the 18-year-old and five teens were charged in connection with the fights.

The teens are still facing charges, according to the prosecutors’ office.

The fights took place inside the park and out in the parking lot.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said there were several fights in the afternoon, and then one large fight happened just before 10 p.m.

Kings Island, meanwhile, announced there would be additional security and police at the amusement park in light of the fights.

