Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Cincinnati man sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually exploiting a minor

A Cincinnati man was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court to 480 months in prison for sex...
A Cincinnati man was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court to 480 months in prison for sex trafficking and creating child pornography of a 16-year-old.
By Maggy Mcdonel
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court to 480 months in prison for sex trafficking and creating child pornography of a 16-year-old.

According to a release from the DOJ, Ismail Salaam, 38, was convicted after a jury trial in November 2018.

He was initially charged in a criminal complaint in September of 2016 and indicted by a grand jury in October 2016 and January 2017.

“Salaam physically abused, prostituted and sexually exploited a 16-year-old female. When the victim attempted to stop the abuse, Salaam became violent, choking the victim and pulling her hair,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Vipal J. Patel.

According to court documents, Salaam was discovered with the 16-year-old runaway at a La Quinta Motel in Springdale in September 2016.

Springdale officers say they were responding to a report of a juvenile runaway in the motel.

Investigators say they discovered Salaam had been with the minor girl for the previous three weeks. He paid for food, hairstyling, manicures and clothing for the victim.

According to the release, Salaam took explicit photographs of the girl and attempted to have the victim post an advertisement on Backpage.com in the escorts section.

Salaam coordinated meet-ups with at least two men, documents say, where the victim engaged in sexual conduct for money.

In texts, investigators say Salaam told the victim to flirt with the men and offer sexual acts for money and marijuana.

In one instance, an adult male had intercourse with the victim and provided $100, which the girl gave to Salaam, according to court documents.

“Our community is surely safer with Salaam serving a lengthy sentence in federal prison,” said Patel.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash is at the 3.8 mile marker.
Two people killed in I-75 semi crash; NB lanes closed to around midnight
Southbound Interstate 75 will remain closed until Thursday afternoon due to a fatal semi crash...
Driver killed in I-75 crash identified by police
Julian Rogers
Cameo nightclub owner hid $100K from IRS in year of shooting, feds say
Police looking for driver who hit trailer then fled scene
Ohio woman, 29, loses unborn child in US-50 crash
Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in a single-vehicle crash in Clermont County that...
Alcohol a factor in Clermont County crash that sent 4 to hospital

Latest News

For the first time in 6 years, Robertson County will have a primary care doctor
For the first time in 6 years, Robertson County will have a primary care doctor
Head football coach, Marcus Wattley, is accused of forcing a Jewish student who keeps Kosher to...
Coaches ousted after player says he was forced to eat pork
In this frame grab from video provided by Hudson Community Television, retired Army Lt. Col....
Legion official resigns over censored Memorial Day speech
The City of Covington says Ke'Ovion "Keeter" Seay Tevis (far left) was a lifeguard at the...
Guilty verdict, plea deal announced in murder of NKY teen
Bob Huggins Homecoming
Bob Huggins to host Homecoming event in Cincinnati