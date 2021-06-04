Cincinnati man sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually exploiting a minor

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man was sentenced Friday in U.S. District Court to 480 months in prison for sex trafficking and creating child pornography of a 16-year-old.

According to a release from the DOJ, Ismail Salaam, 38, was convicted after a jury trial in November 2018.

He was initially charged in a criminal complaint in September of 2016 and indicted by a grand jury in October 2016 and January 2017.

“Salaam physically abused, prostituted and sexually exploited a 16-year-old female. When the victim attempted to stop the abuse, Salaam became violent, choking the victim and pulling her hair,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Vipal J. Patel.

According to court documents, Salaam was discovered with the 16-year-old runaway at a La Quinta Motel in Springdale in September 2016.

Springdale officers say they were responding to a report of a juvenile runaway in the motel.

Investigators say they discovered Salaam had been with the minor girl for the previous three weeks. He paid for food, hairstyling, manicures and clothing for the victim.

According to the release, Salaam took explicit photographs of the girl and attempted to have the victim post an advertisement on Backpage.com in the escorts section.

Salaam coordinated meet-ups with at least two men, documents say, where the victim engaged in sexual conduct for money.

In texts, investigators say Salaam told the victim to flirt with the men and offer sexual acts for money and marijuana.

In one instance, an adult male had intercourse with the victim and provided $100, which the girl gave to Salaam, according to court documents.

“Our community is surely safer with Salaam serving a lengthy sentence in federal prison,” said Patel.

