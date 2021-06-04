Cincinnati police ID victim, announce arrest in fatal uptown shooting

Contests
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police on Thursday night announced an arrest in the fatal shooting of a man that took place earlier the same day.

Police responded to the 2800 block of Marshall Avenue in the CUF neighborhood around 1:16 p.m. on reports of a man shot.

Randy Billings
Randy Billings(Cincinnati Police Department)

Officers found Randy Billings, 49, dead at the scene.

At 4:10 p.m., CPD District Five officers arrested and charged Javonte Smith, 23, in Billings’ death.

Javonte Smith
Javonte Smith

Police did not release information on what led to the shooting.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD at 513.765.1212 or CrimeStoppers at 513.352.3040.

