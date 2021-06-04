Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

COVID-19 spurs shutdown of ‘Mission Impossible’ set

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Paramount Pictures on Thursday temporarily shut down production on the British set of Tom Cruise’s seventh “Mission: Impossible” film after someone tested positive for coronavirus.

“We have temporarily halted production on ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing,” a Paramount spokesperson said in a statement. “We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation.”

The company provided no further details.

In December, Cruise launched an expletive-laden rant at colleagues on the “Mission: Impossible” set, after he reportedly spotted two crew members violating social distancing rules. In audio released by the Sun tabloid, Cruise can be heard warning that anyone caught not following the rules to stay at least 2 meters (more than 6.5 feet) away from others will be fired.

The film, which paused production for months early last year along with the rest of the film industry when the coronavirus pandemic took hold, is scheduled to be released in 2022.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash is at the 3.8 mile marker.
Two people killed in I-75 semi crash; NB lanes closed to around midnight
Southbound Interstate 75 will remain closed until Thursday afternoon due to a fatal semi crash...
Driver killed in I-75 crash identified by police
Julian Rogers
Cameo nightclub owner hid $100K from IRS in year of shooting, feds say
Police looking for driver who hit trailer then fled scene
Ohio woman, 29, loses unborn child in US-50 crash
Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in a single-vehicle crash in Clermont County that...
Alcohol a factor in Clermont County crash that sent 4 to hospital

Latest News

For the first time in 6 years, Robertson County will have a primary care doctor
For the first time in 6 years, Robertson County will have a primary care doctor
An investigator goes through the scene of crash believed to be part of an officer involved...
Authorities: Man killed by Minnesota deputies had fired gun
In this Sept. 20, 2018 file photo, former federal judge Barbara Jones address a news conference...
Judge says he’ll appoint ex-judge in review of Giuliani raid
This June 3, 2021 photo provided by Cuyahoga County Sheriffs Office shows Jared Bell. Bell is...
Ex-child actor Drake Bell accused of child endangerment
Head football coach, Marcus Wattley, is accused of forcing a Jewish student who keeps Kosher to...
Coaches ousted after player says he was forced to eat pork