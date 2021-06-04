Foggy start to sunny, hot weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Friday.

Watch for visibilities reduced to less than a quarter of a mile in many spots.

The rain is over, and a hot summer weekend is upon us.

Expect dry weather Friday as skies clear into the afternoon high temperatures in the low 80s.

This weekend looks picture perfect.

We will see lots of sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid-80s.

The summer-like weather will continue next week, but it will bring more humidity and daily storm chances.

Severe weather and widespread storms are not expected, but be weather aware through the week as any storm could produce dangerous lightning.

High temperatures next week will remain in the mid-80s, which is slightly above normal for this time of year.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.