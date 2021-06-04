Contests
Dense Fog Friday Morning

Sunny & Warmer Friday Afternoon Through The Weekend !
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until 9am Friday. Look for visible ties reduced to less than a quarter of a mile in many spots. The rain has come to an end as a hot summer weekend is upon us.

Expect dry weather Friday as skies clear into the afternoon with highs in the low 80s.

This weekend looks picture perfect! We will see lots of sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 80s. The summer-like weather continues next week but that means more humidity and daily storm chances. We do not expect severe weather or widespread storms but be weather aware through the week as any storm could produce dangerous lightning. Highs next week will remain in the mid 80s which is slightly above normal for this time of year.

Sunny and warmer today
