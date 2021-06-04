‘Do your part:’ Nonprofits, police oversight board plead for funding in new Cincinnati budget

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The first of Cincinnati’s three public budget hearings produced waves of criticism about a lack of funding for community organizations.

Spokespeople for Women Helping Women were among those present Thursday to advocate on behalf of their organization.

The nonprofit helps survivors of domestic violence. In last year’s budget (2021), the city funded them to the tune of $250,000. In 2022′s budget, the number is slashed to zero.

“We’re not asking you to carry the financial load alone,” said Kristin Shrimplin with Women Helping Women. “We’re asking you to continue to show up and do your part.”

A group trying to save the crumbling First Lutheran Church’s bell tower in Over-the-Rhine is asking Cincinnati City council for $1 million to help fill a funding gap.

Danny Klinger, who advocated Thursday for the church, says the $1.9 million it has raised so far are contingent on the church having secured commitments for the full amount required to complete the project.

“They’re all like, we’re putting this money in when for sure this is happening,” he said.

The Citizen Complaint Authority, a bridge between police and the public enshrined in the landmark 2002 Collaborative Agreement, is asking City Council for an additional for an additional $460,000 to hire more staff.

Said Mark Childers of what that money would allow, “Timely investigations, problem-solving and informing the public of its work. At this time, we’re [zero for three] in our mission. It is our hope to begin to rectify these shortcomings with the resources we are asking for in this budget.”

The promised 2022 budget is balanced at $461 million.

City Council member David Mann says City Council will have to make hard decisions collectively about how to accommodate the funding requests.

“Obviously we have to adjust for something else,” he said. “We may cut here a little bit, here a little bit and provide the money that’s being requested.”

