Drive-thru Chipotle opens in Symmes Township

SYMMES TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Chipotle just opened a new Cincinnati restaurant with a “Chipotlane.”

This is the first Chipotle in Cincinnati with a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

Customers must order ahead online or on the Chipotle app.

The restaurant is located at 9430 Fields Ertel Road.

It will be open daily from 10:45 a.m. until 10 p.m.

