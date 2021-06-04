Contests
Drive-thru Chipotle opens in Symmes Township

The chain is raising pay to $15 an hour.
The chain is raising pay to $15 an hour.(Source: KATU, CNN)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SYMMES TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Chipotle just opened a new Cincinnati restaurant with a “Chipotlane.”

This is the first Chipotle in Cincinnati with a drive-thru pickup lane that allows customers to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.

Customers must order ahead online or on the Chipotle app.

The restaurant is located at 9430 Fields Ertel Road.

It will be open daily from 10:45 a.m. until 10 p.m.

