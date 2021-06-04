Driver arrested after vehicle narrowly misses house in College Hill

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A driver is under arrest on outstanding warrants after his vehicle narrowly missed a home in College Hill Friday morning, Cincinnati police say.

The driver was heading westbound on North Bend Road near Cary Avenue when police say he told them his “brakes went out.”

He said his axel broke when the vehicle struck the curb. He tried to correct but ended up hitting a utility pole close to the home and some parking signs.

No other vehicles were involved, and no one was hurt.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.