Dry and warm weather all weekend

By Ashley Smith
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After dense fog this morning, it turned out to be a nice day although a bit warm. Tonight will be clear and pleasant. It will be warmer this evening with lows in the low 60s.

This weekend will be great with lots of sunshine and warm weather. Highs will be in the mid 80s which is slightly above the normal high of 80.

A summer-like pattern will arrive Monday which means daily storm chances and high humidity. Dewpoints will go from the 60s this weekend to the 70s most of next week. That means the air will be a bit more uncomfortable, especially in the afternoon hours. That increase in moisture will also help to fuel storms. We don’t expect severe weather at this time but any storm could have lots of lightning.

