Gabe Taye family, Cincinnati Public Schools agree to $3M settlement, anti-bullying reforms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education (CPS) and the Gabe Taye Family are expected to reach a settlement agreement to resolve the lawsuit filed after Gabe’s death.

The 8-year-old CPS student died by suicide after being bullied in 2017.

Taye was bullied at Carson Elementary countless times in the three years before his death, including shocking incidents where bullying occurred but school officials neither helped him nor told his parents, according to a court opinion.

Taye’s family claimed a “cover-up” occurred “aimed at keeping any information regarding the rampant violence and aggressive behavior at Carson Elementary a secret,” according to a complaint.

Taye died on Jan. 27, 2017.

>> Video shows alleged bullying two days before 8-year-old’s suicide >> Family of 8-year-old CPS student who died by suicide wins key court battle

The proposed settlement builds on the bullying reporting system now in place at CPS and includes the following additional terms:

Improved efforts to identify bullying by tracking repeat offenders, repeat victims, and repeat locations where acts of bullying take place regardless of how the school or district becomes aware of the bullying.

Improving the ability of school nurses to report suspected incidents of bullying within the district’s reporting system.

Intervening with those engaged in bullying by using restorative justice principles.

Adopting the state model policy for deterring bullying.

Training and supervising all staff to follow the reforms.

Placing an appropriate memorial to Gabriel Taye at Carson School

The agreement states that CPS and plaintiffs’ counsel will meet twice a year for the next two years to monitor those terms.

“In honor of Gabe, his family is using this settlement to protect current and future CPS students. We will make sure these reforms take root and end bullying throughout the CPS system,” Lead counsel for the family, Al Gerhardstein said in a news release.

The defendants, including a nurse employed by the City of Cincinnati, have also agreed to pay a total of $3 million as part of the settlement, according to the agreement.

“Resolution of this difficult matter is in the best interest of all parties. The defendants strongly believe that neither CPS, its employees, nor the school nurse were responsible for the tragic death of Gabriel Taye. CPS embraces the goal of eliminating bullying within schools, as well as continuing to refine and improve reporting, management, and training processes related to incidents of bullying,” Aaron Herzig, a partner at Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP and lead outside counsel for CPS said in a news release.

The agreement is subject to the approval of the Board of Education on Monday, June 7.

CPS’ counsel sent a statement to FOX19 NOW:

“Resolution of this difficult matter is in the best interest of all parties. The defendants strongly believe that neither CPS, its employees, nor the school nurse were responsible for the tragic death of Gabriel Taye. CPS does embrace the elimination of bullying within schools, as well as continuing to refine and improve reporting, management, and training processes related to incidents of bullying.”

See the entire agreement below:

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.