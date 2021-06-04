Two people killed in I-75 semi crash; NB lanes closed to around midnight

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people were killed when semis crashed head-on Friday afternoon on I-75, according to Cincinnati Fire Chief Michael Washington.

The crash involving two semis has shut down I-75 in both directions, the Cincinnati Police Department tweeted at 3:20 p.m.

According to police, the crash occurred at 3:03 p.m. at the 3.8 mile marker near Hopple Street.

A southbound semi lost control and crashed through the concrete barrier, then traveled into northbound I-75. The semi proceeded to crash “nearly head-on” into a northbound semi, police say.

The southbound semi caught fire. The driver and a passenger were unable to escape and died at the scene, according to police.

The driver of the northbound semi was treated at the scene by the Cincinnati Fire Department.

Police describe “extensive damage” to the concrete divider wall.

Northbound lanes will remain closed until around midnight, per ODOT.

The southbound lanes of I-75 are closed right now. ODOT says those lanes will reopen once the median wall is repaired.

All traffic is being diverted to I-74, ODOT said.

Firefighters are working to contain leaking fuel from the semis, but there are no hazards outside the immediate area, CFD said.

This is just past Hopple and right before the 74/75 split https://t.co/OmV4BXCktd — Courtney King (@Fox19CourtKing) June 4, 2021

Video showing the aftermath of the crash was sent to FOX19 NOW from a passerby.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.