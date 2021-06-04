Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Legion official resigns over censored Memorial Day speech

In this frame grab from video provided by Hudson Community Television, retired Army Lt. Col....
In this frame grab from video provided by Hudson Community Television, retired Army Lt. Col. Barnard Kemter taps the microphone after organizers turned off the audio during his speech at a Memorial Day ceremony, Monday, May 31, 2021, in Hudson, Ohio. Organizers of the ceremony turned off Kemter's microphone when he began talking about how freed Black slaves had honored fallen soldiers soon after the Civil War. (Hudson Community Television via AP)(AP)
By John Seewer
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS (AP) - The head of an American Legion post in Ohio has stepped down after organizers of a Memorial Day ceremony silenced a speech about freed Black slaves honoring soldiers after the Civil War.

American Legion leaders in Ohio also suspended the post’s charter on Friday and are taking steps to close it.

>> Veteran’s mic cut during Memorial Day speech as he shares Black origins of holiday

The moves come in the wake of intense criticism over the decision to censor retired Army Lt. Col. Barnard Kemter at the ceremony in Hudson, Ohio.

Kemter said he wanted to share the history of how Memorial Day originated.

But organizers said that wasn’t relevant to honoring the city’s veterans.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash is at the 3.8 mile marker.
Two people killed in I-75 semi crash; NB lanes closed to around midnight
Southbound Interstate 75 will remain closed until Thursday afternoon due to a fatal semi crash...
Driver killed in I-75 crash identified by police
Julian Rogers
Cameo nightclub owner hid $100K from IRS in year of shooting, feds say
Police looking for driver who hit trailer then fled scene
Ohio woman, 29, loses unborn child in US-50 crash
Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in a single-vehicle crash in Clermont County that...
Alcohol a factor in Clermont County crash that sent 4 to hospital

Latest News

For the first time in 6 years, Robertson County will have a primary care doctor
For the first time in 6 years, Robertson County will have a primary care doctor
Head football coach, Marcus Wattley, is accused of forcing a Jewish student who keeps Kosher to...
Coaches ousted after player says he was forced to eat pork
The City of Covington says Ke'Ovion "Keeter" Seay Tevis (far left) was a lifeguard at the...
Guilty verdict, plea deal announced in murder of NKY teen
Bob Huggins Homecoming
Bob Huggins to host Homecoming event in Cincinnati