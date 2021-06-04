‘Shot at a Million’ vaccine incentive announced for Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Kentucky’s “Shot at a Million” COVID-19 vaccine incentive on Friday.

A $1 million prize will be awarded to three vaccinated Kentuckians ages 18 and up.

There is also a prize for Kentuckians ages 12 to 17.

A full-ride college scholarship will be awarded to 15 people in that age group.

Eligible participants must have received the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or their first shot of Pfizer or Moderna, Gov. Beshear said.

Only one entry per person will be accepted, and each entry is eligible for all future drawings.

Here are the key dates to know:

Registration is now open for Shot at a Million. (WXIX)

To sign up, click here.

“This is a lifesaving and now possibly life-changing opportunity,” said Gov. Beshear. “You can get your shot of hope and then enter for a shot at $1 million or a shot at one of 15 full scholarships – both protecting you from this deadly virus and possibly transforming your future.”

Ohio has its Vax-a-Million incentive, which awards winners $1 million or a four-year scholarship to a state university or college if under the age of 18.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.