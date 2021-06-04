Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

‘Shot at a Million’ vaccine incentive announced for Kentucky

By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced Kentucky’s “Shot at a Million” COVID-19 vaccine incentive on Friday.

A $1 million prize will be awarded to three vaccinated Kentuckians ages 18 and up.

There is also a prize for Kentuckians ages 12 to 17.

A full-ride college scholarship will be awarded to 15 people in that age group.

Eligible participants must have received the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or their first shot of Pfizer or Moderna, Gov. Beshear said.

Only one entry per person will be accepted, and each entry is eligible for all future drawings.

Here are the key dates to know:

Registration is now open for Shot at a Million.
Registration is now open for Shot at a Million.(WXIX)

To sign up, click here.

“This is a lifesaving and now possibly life-changing opportunity,” said Gov. Beshear. “You can get your shot of hope and then enter for a shot at $1 million or a shot at one of 15 full scholarships – both protecting you from this deadly virus and possibly transforming your future.”

Ohio has its Vax-a-Million incentive, which awards winners $1 million or a four-year scholarship to a state university or college if under the age of 18.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash is at the 3.8 mile marker.
Two people killed in I-75 semi crash; NB lanes closed to around midnight
Southbound Interstate 75 will remain closed until Thursday afternoon due to a fatal semi crash...
Driver killed in I-75 crash identified by police
Julian Rogers
Cameo nightclub owner hid $100K from IRS in year of shooting, feds say
Police looking for driver who hit trailer then fled scene
Ohio woman, 29, loses unborn child in US-50 crash
Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in a single-vehicle crash in Clermont County that...
Alcohol a factor in Clermont County crash that sent 4 to hospital

Latest News

The Biden administration hopes more young people will adopt a positive attitude toward getting...
COVID cases, vaccination rates plummet
Alejandro Garcia, 16, receives his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in West New York,...
Heart reaction probed as possible rare vaccine link in teens
As the pace of U.S. COVID-19 vaccinations continues to slow down, there's continued concern for...
Studies suggest vaccines may not fully protect immunocompromised Americans
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19...
US to swiftly boost global vaccine sharing, Biden announces