Police investigate Westwood shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in Westwood early Friday.

It was reported about 2:12 a.m. on Glemore Avenue near Applegate Avenue.

A man was shot in the buttocks and taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made, and police did not say what led up to the shooting.

