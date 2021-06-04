Police investigate Westwood shooting
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 4:34 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting in Westwood early Friday.
It was reported about 2:12 a.m. on Glemore Avenue near Applegate Avenue.
A man was shot in the buttocks and taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
No arrests have been made, and police did not say what led up to the shooting.
See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.