Rain ends tonight but fog could cause delays Friday morning

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Rainfall totals ranged from a quarter inch to around an inch in spots. We also saw some flooding as a result of the heavy rain, especially in Butler County.

That rain is ending now and fog will develop in its wake. That will hamper travel in the morning with some spots dropping to less than a mile of visibility. Tonight’s low will be 58.

Expect dry weather Friday as skies clear into the afternoon with highs in the low 80s.

This weekend looks picture perfect! We will see lots of sunshine Saturday and Sunday with highs in the mid 80s. The summer-like weather continues next week but that means more humidity and daily storm chances. We do not expect severe weather or widespread storms but be weather aware through the week as any storm could produce dangerous lightning. Highs next week will remain in the mid 80s which is slightly above normal for this time of year.

