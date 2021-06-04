CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Summerfair at Coney Island kicks off this weekend with over 270 artists from all over the country.

The event, which was forced to go virtual last year due to COVID-19, will showcase artists representing 12 categories.

From photography to painting, drawing/printmaking, wood, metal, sculpture, glass, ceramics, fibers, leather, jewelry and 2D/3D media.

Summerfair organizers say their mission is to give back to the Greater Cincinnati Arts community.

“This past year, even though we weren’t able to have a fair, we gave $80,000 back to high school, college, working artists, art organizations, as far as music or theater, and then we had some exhibitions and scholarships outside of those areas,” said Summerfair Managing Director Jayne Utter.

One highlight is Green Square, which has a newly opened area in the park.

“Coney Island took out all of their rides, and in that area, we’ll be able to put about 42 artists, some old, some new, and it’s in the shaded areas under the shade trees. It is beautiful up there,” Utter adds.

Summerfair is from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $10 at the gate.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.